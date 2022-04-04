-$0.59 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.90. 1,117,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 543,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

