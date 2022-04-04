-$0.59 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.90. 1,117,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 543,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.