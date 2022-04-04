$0.43 EPS Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Heska posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSKA. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Heska by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $147.57 on Friday. Heska has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.17.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

