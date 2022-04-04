-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Adial Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 103,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

