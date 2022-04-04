$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Livent posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Livent has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $33.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,373.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

