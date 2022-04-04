-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Enthusiast Gaming posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 2,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

