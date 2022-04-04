-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Enthusiast Gaming posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.
Several research firms have weighed in on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Shares of NASDAQ EGLX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 2,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71.
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.