$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. MAG Silver posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MAG Silver.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

MAG traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.85. 2,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,029. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 280.83 and a beta of 1.06.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

