$0.06 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

SRTS stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.29. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $452,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.