$0.05 EPS Expected for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 42,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 175,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

