-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Health’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Health.

NASDAQ:HLTH traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60. Cue Health has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

