Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) to announce ($1.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.25). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

ZYME stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $384.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Zymeworks by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.