Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

