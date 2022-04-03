Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 162,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

