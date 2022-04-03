Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.68.
Shares of ZG stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $150.13. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.47.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
