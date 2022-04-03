Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $150.13. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

