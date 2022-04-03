Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Shares of ZETA opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Zeta Global has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

