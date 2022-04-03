ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0596 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $553,946.45 and approximately $726.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.00383450 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00090705 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00106013 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

