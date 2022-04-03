Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Zai Lab by 7.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Zai Lab by 21.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.25. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

