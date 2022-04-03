Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (Get Rating)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.