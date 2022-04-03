Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SSU opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. SIGNA Sports United has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (Get Rating)

