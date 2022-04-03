Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. Fisker has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $73,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fisker by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fisker by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fisker by 22.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

