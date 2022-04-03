Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Hold

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get CS Disco alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Shares of LAW opened at $33.98 on Friday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.