Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Buy

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.52. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CohBar by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

