Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) to “Buy”

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “
ACR opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.87. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 161.95, a quick ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
