Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) to “Buy”

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

ACR opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.87. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 161.95, a quick ratio of 161.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

