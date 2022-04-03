Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). Research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
