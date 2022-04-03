Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) to Sell

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,615,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

