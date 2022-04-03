Zacks Investment Research Lowers RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

RGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

