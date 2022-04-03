Zacks Investment Research Lowers Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

Membership Collective Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 156,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $1,614,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $2,177,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $46,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $2,950,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $157,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

