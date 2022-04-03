Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GROY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.11 million and a PE ratio of -11.11. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,205,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,547 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,570 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

