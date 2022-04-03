Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 100,000 shares worth $1,344,800.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 515,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31,284.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

