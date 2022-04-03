Zacks Investment Research Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Couchbase alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.