Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

CNFinance stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. CNFinance has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 477.21 and a quick ratio of 446.91. The firm has a market cap of $211.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.34.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of ($31.82) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNF. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in CNFinance by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,527,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

