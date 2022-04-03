Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Hold

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $158.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

