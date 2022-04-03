Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of SMED opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

