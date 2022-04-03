Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 236,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 87,555 shares during the period. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

