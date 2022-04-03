Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post $4.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will post $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.70. Thor Industries reported earnings of $3.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $17.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. 1,248,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Thor Industries has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.