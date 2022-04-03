Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will report $258.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the lowest is $256.01 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 262,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,910. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

