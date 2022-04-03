Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.20.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.93. 929,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.75 and its 200-day moving average is $192.89. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,602,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,391,000 after buying an additional 123,069 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 505,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,553,000 after buying an additional 62,566 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

