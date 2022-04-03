Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) to report $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.13. Colliers International Group reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.66. The stock had a trading volume of 80,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,418. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,324,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.