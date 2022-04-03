Zacks: Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CalAmp reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CalAmp.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 180,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,661. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. CalAmp has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $257.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.28.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 693,157 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 522,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 238,938 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 217,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CalAmp by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

