Zacks: Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.13 Million

Brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $643.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.80 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $482.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. 1,313,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.33. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 20.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 75.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 41.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

