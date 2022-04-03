Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the highest is $4.92. Westlake posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full-year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $19.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $17.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.64. 593,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,559. Westlake has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $748,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 over the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Westlake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

