Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.90. 7,514,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

