Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 836,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

