Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) will post sales of $367.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.30 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. 75,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,392. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.15%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

