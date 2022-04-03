Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDBGet Rating) will report sales of $163.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.30 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $667.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $670.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $710.86 million, with estimates ranging from $710.70 million to $711.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,022,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Independent Bank by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Independent Bank by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

