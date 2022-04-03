Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock worth $230,745 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

CPSI traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. 96,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,874. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

