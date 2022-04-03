Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.10. Argo Group International posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -283.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

