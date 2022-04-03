Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will post $110.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.20 million and the lowest is $106.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $490.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.84 million to $521.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $537.56 million, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $557.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of AMPH traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 326,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,861. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,104 shares of company stock worth $2,816,931 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 349,875 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,973,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

