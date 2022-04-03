Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.51. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $86.23 on Thursday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $207,124,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.