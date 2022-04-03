Zacks: Analysts Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post $1.41 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.79. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 958,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

