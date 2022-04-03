Zacks: Analysts Expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,858. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Panbela Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.