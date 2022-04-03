Zacks: Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Navient reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Navient by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,094. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.